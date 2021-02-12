-$0.56 EPS Expected for Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.46). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

