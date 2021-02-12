$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 54,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,005. The stock has a market cap of $438.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

