-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.47). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verona Pharma.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Verona Pharma stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,390. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

