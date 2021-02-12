$0.15 EPS Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,332,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 207,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 36.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,960,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158,197 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 10,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,175. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $559.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.