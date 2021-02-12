-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.12). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

