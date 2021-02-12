$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

TGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $771.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

