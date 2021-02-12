$0.04 EPS Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. OPKO Health reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $5,015,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 713,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 67,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. OPKO Health has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

