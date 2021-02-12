-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
