-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 68.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 52.0% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,513 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yatra Online by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ YTRA opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.