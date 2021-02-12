-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Constellium reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 12.7% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 7.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 596,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.89 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

