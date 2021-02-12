$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. Harmonic reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $195,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,201 shares of company stock valued at $790,216. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,542. The company has a market capitalization of $743.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

