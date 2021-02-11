Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 456,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.58.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $500,220.00. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

