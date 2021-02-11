Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zynga updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.14 EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.49.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

