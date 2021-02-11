Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.59 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. 2,335,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $101,872.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

