Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average volume of 1,331 call options.

ZYNE stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.