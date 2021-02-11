Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average volume of 1,331 call options.
ZYNE stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.
