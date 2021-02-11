Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY opened at $42.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.