Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 379 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Erie Indemnity by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $257.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.77 and its 200-day moving average is $229.76. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $265.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

