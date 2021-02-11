Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 465 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,778,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $239.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

