Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,751 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,677,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,548 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

LPX opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

