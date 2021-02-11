Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 174.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRC opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

