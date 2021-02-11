Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.08 Million Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,795,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

