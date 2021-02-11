Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $149,278.80 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,935.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

