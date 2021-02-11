Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $167.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zimmer Biomet ended the fourth quarter of 2020 with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. However, year-over-year decline in sales across most of its operating segments and geographies was concerning. The company noted that continued pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the recovery of elective procedures in the fourth quarter. The company expects this pressure to continue through the first quarter impacting all the three geographic regions. However, its core business remained strong. Margin pressure however, remains a cause of worry. Pricing continues to remain a major headwind as well. Meanwhile, the spin-off decision of the non-core dental and spine business might prove strategic. Overall, in the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,582,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,023,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

