ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading Up 9.4%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was up 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.43. Approximately 981,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 980,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

