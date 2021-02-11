Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $197.50 and last traded at $193.65, with a volume of 16294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.71.

The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

