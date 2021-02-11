Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $225.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.44. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $175.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.