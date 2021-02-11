Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $200.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $175.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.