Zetacoin Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $147,183.87 and $8,314.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,679.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.46 or 0.01122343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00477179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00038960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002318 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005617 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,409,072 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

