Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) (LON:ZIOC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.20. Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 686,244 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37.

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited (ZIOC.L) Company Profile (LON:ZIOC)

Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited, an investment holding company, explores for and develops iron ore properties. Its flagship asset is the Zanaga Iron Ore Project located in the south west of the Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as Jumelles Holdings Limited and changed its name to Zanaga Iron Ore Company Limited in October 2010.

