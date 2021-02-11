Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €98.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZAL. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €89.98 ($105.86).

FRA ZAL opened at €97.94 ($115.22) on Thursday. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.73.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

