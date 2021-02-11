Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to “Buy”

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of SSL opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. Sasol has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 304,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sasol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,846,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 432,798 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

