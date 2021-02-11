Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to “Buy”

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $140,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $486,750.68. Insiders have sold a total of 61,684 shares of company stock worth $2,628,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

