Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Hold

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

GLDD stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $984.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 22,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $258,196.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,628.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,033 shares of company stock worth $1,015,541. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

