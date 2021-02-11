Zacks Investment Research Upgrades General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

Shares of GFN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 38,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,116. General Finance has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Finance will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Finance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Finance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.