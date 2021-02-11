Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Buy

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $69.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.25. 30,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,806. Docebo has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,204,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,255,000.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

