Zacks Investment Research Lowers Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) to Sell

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, Jonestrading started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $413.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

