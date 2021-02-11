Zacks Investment Research Lowers Express (NYSE:EXPR) to Sell

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE EXPR traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,927,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,777,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Express by 47.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,160 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

