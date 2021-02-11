Zacks Investment Research Lowers Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to Hold

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

TACO opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 101,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.