Zacks Investment Research Lowers CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CUBE stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.