Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

