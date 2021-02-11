Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Sell

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

DAVA stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average of $65.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

