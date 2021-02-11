Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) to Sell

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Separately, Compass Point raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CDR opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $163.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 309.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 66.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 337,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 134,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $610,000.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as Âheld for saleÂ) comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

