Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Sell

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

ALCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. Alico has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

