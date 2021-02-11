Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Post reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,217. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,280.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Post has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

