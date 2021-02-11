Zacks: Brokerages Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,688. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,042.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

