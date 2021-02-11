Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYNE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.