Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYNE opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

