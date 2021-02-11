Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.29. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Shares of IBP stock traded up $2.75 on Thursday, reaching $129.17. 5,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,330. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.87.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

