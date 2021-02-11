Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Insperity reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insperity.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NSP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.31. 423,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,727,000 after purchasing an additional 375,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Insperity by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Insperity by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

