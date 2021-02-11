Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will report sales of $266.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.00 million and the lowest is $240.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $468.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $969.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $997.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV opened at $34.12 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 121.86 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

