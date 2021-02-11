Zacks: Analysts Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$1.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report ($1.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.22). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 578.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:STNG opened at $15.48 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 198,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.