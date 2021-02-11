Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.18. Provident Financial posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%.

PROV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 40,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.63. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

